* Safety fears growing about rice crop after nuclear disaster

* But imports unlikely to rise due to ample supply, farming groups

* Trading was expected to be volatile due to radiation, heavy rains

* Tokyo exchange later adjusts reference price to make trade done

* For TGE details here

* For Kansai details here (Adds reference price change in last two paragraphs)

By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, Aug 8 Japan revived rice futures trade on Monday after 72 years, and saw prices rise sharply on growing worries over the impact of nuclear radiation and heavy rains on the harvest of its staple food.

Concerns have grown over the safety of the rice crop after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami and the nuclear crisis at the Fukushima power plant that spread radiation over a large swathe of northern and eastern Japan.

Excessive levels of radiation have been found in beef, vegetables, tea, milk, seafood and water.

But Japan was unlikely to step up imports of rice due tosufficient supply and stiff opposition from the powerful agriculture cooperatives, analysts said.

Japan, which produced about 8.3 million tonnes of rice last year for food consumption, mostly consumes its own produce. It imports only a small amount to meet quotas agreed in international trade talks.

"I don't think importing rice is an option to resolve the current issues as the government has enough stocks," said Yoshihiro Hayashi, a professor at the Tokyo University of Agriculture. "Its supply estimate for new crops excluding Fukushima-affected planting acreage is largely balanced with demand," he said.

On the Tokyo Grain Exchange, one of two markets to launch rice futures on Monday, no trades were completed as circuit breakers were triggered throughout the session.

Buy and sell orders were last placed at 18,500 yen ($236) per 60 kg for the most active January contract <0#JRE:>, nearly 40 percent above the exchange's pre-trade reference price of 13,500 yen.

On the smaller Kansai Commodities Exchange, which had its reference price of 13,700 yen per 60 kg but no pre-set limit for a debut price, the most active January contract <0#JWR:> first traded at 19,210 yen.

RICE TESTS

"I guess behind lies speculative players concerned about the impact on consumers of the planned rice tests," said Yoshiro Takahashi, president of Tokyo-based research firm Rice Databank Co.

More than a dozen regional governments in Japan will conduct tests to determine whether locally grown rice contains too much radioactive caesium, farm ministry officials said last week. Chiba prefecture, north of Tokyo, will be among the first to announce test results, as early as this week.

Still, Kansai's January contract closed on Monday at 18,910 yen, down by the daily 300 yen fluctuation limit from the first trade, suggesting the initial market was somewhat overbought.

"Demand for old crops which are free from radiation would be stable. But the new crop's January contract seems just overblown," a trader at a Tokyo-based commodity brokerage said.

The exchanges, which had decided to relaunch futures trading before the earthquake and tsunami, had aimed to offer a hedging tool against price swings for farmers, distributors and others involved in the industry.

Analysts have warned futures trading would be volatile due to radiation worries as well as heavy rainfall in major rice growing areas in northern Japan.

Also, farm cooperatives are against trading of rice futures, curbing the number of sellers in the new markets and making prices more susceptible to rising than falling, they added.

Crops for delivery for the most-active contract due to expire in January 2012 will mostly come from the harvest later this year, the condition of which will also depend on the weather in the coming months.

The two commodities exchanges plan to list rice futures for a trial period of two years to assess the pros and cons of trading and see if there are any structural issues that need to be addressed before moving to full-fledged trading.

In order to help make the first transaction done on the second day of rice futures trading, the Tokyo exchange said late on Monday it would raise its pre-trade reference price to 16,400 yen and widen the initial daily fluctuation limit on either side of the reference price to 500 yen on Tuesday.

If nominal prices are still beyond the limit, the circuit breaker would be triggered to halt trade for 10 minutes, after which the price limit would be expanded to 1,000 yen on either side of the 16,400 yen level. ($1 = 78.490 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Yuko Takeo; Editing by William Hardy)