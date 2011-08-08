(Repeats to fix formatting)

By Risa Maeda

TOKYO Aug 8 Japan revived its historic rice futures trade on Monday after 72 years, with prices rising sharply reflecting growing worries over the impact of nuclear radiation and heavy rains in late July o n the harvest of the country's staple food.

The Tokyo Grain Exchange, one of two markets to launch rice futures on Monday, reported both buy and sell offers for the most active contract for delivery in January 2012 <0#JRE:> at 18,500 yen ($236) per 60 kg, nearly 40 percent above the pre-trade reference price of 13,500 yen.

So far no trades had completed on the Tokyo exchange although circuit breakers were triggered to halt trade every 10 minutes, hoping trading prices will fall to and below the daily fluctuation limit against the reference price. The exchange had expanded its original daily limit of 300 yen to 600 yen.

The smaller Kansai Commodities Exchange, which had its reference price of 13,700 yen per 60 kg but no pre-set daily limit for any new contract, marked its first trade for the most-active January contract at 19,210 yen <0#JWR:>.

The sharp jump in price reflects growing concern over the safety of the rice crop following the March 11 disaster, which spawned a nuclear crisis that spread radiation over a large swathe of northern and eastern Japan.

"The first traded price looks far too expensive when considering the current levels of new crops being harvested from the south," said Yoshiro Takahashi, president of Tokyo-based research firm Rice Databank Co.

"I guess behind that lies speculative players concerned about the impact on consumers of the planned rice tests. I don't think many other players have factored in that aspect in the prices yet, as it's still not known" Takahashi said.

The exchanges, which had decided to relaunch futures trading before the earthquake and tsunami, had aimed to offer a hedging tool against price swings for farmers, distributors and others involved in the industry.

Analysts have warned futures trading would be volatile due to radiation worries -- which have prompted local governments to test the rice crop for cesium levels before harvest -- and heavy rainfall in major rice growing areas in northern Japan.

Crops for delivery for the most-active contract due to expire in January 2012 will mainly come from the harvest later this year, the condition of which will also depend on the weather in the coming months.

The two commodities exchanges plan to list rice futures for a trial period of two years to assess the pros and cons of trading and see if there are any structural issues that need to be addressed before moving to full-fledged trading. ($1 = 78.490 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Nathan Layne)