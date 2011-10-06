TOKYO Oct 6 It may look like a glorified salon
chair, but a new Japanese hair-washing robot replicates the
dexterous touch of a human hand to care for the locks of the
elderly and the infirm.
Its creators at electronics firm Panasonic say the machine
features the latest robotic technology and could help replace
human care-givers in this rapidly ageing nation without
degrading the quality of the service.
"Using robotic hand technology and 24 robotic fingers, this
robot can wash the hair or handicapped in the way human hands do
in order to help them have better daily lives," said developer
Tohru Nakamura.
The customer leans back in what looks like a regular salon
chair, over a sink, and the machine -- upgraded from a
16-fingered version -- shampoos, massages the scalp and rinses
in about three minutes. Conditioning and a blow-dry add another
five minutes.
Nakamura said Japan's ageing society supports a healthy
market in care-giving robot technologies.
"We will develop more care-giving technologies for the
elderly or handicapped in Japan and will export those
technologies to other ageing societies, such as South Korea and
China, in the future," Nakamura said.
The hair-washing machine is not available to consumers at
this point, and a price has yet to be set. Panasonic plans to
start sales next year, targeting nursing homes and hospitals.
(Reporting by Hyun Oh; editing by Elaine Lies)