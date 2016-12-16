TOKYO Dec 16 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapped up two days of talks on Friday with numerous economic deals but no big breakthrough on a territorial row that has overshadowed ties between the countries since World War Two.

The following list details energy and other alliances and agreements between Japanese and Russian companies and government enterprises announced during the summit meetings:

HEALTHCARE

- Mitsui & Co and R-Pharm sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate

- Fujifilm and R-Pharm to consider collaborating

ENERGY

- Mitsui & Co and Gazprom agreement for a "strategic alliance"

- Mitsubishi Corp and Gazprom MoU for a "strategic alliance"

- JBIC, Yamal LNG and others financing contract for plant projects by Japanese companies

- Mitsui & Co and Novatek MoU to consider alliances

- Mitsubishi Corp and Novatek MoU to consider alliances

- Marubeni Corp, Novatek MoU to collaborate on new LNG development projects, LNG and oil products trades

- Mitsui & Co and RusHydro sign MoU to pursue joint projects in electric power generation

- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Mizuho Bank Ltd , JP Morgan and Gazprom sign loan agreements

OTHER INDUSTRIES

- JBIC and RDIF MoU to form an investment scheme, including creating a fund to invest in joint ventures

- JBIC, Gazprom Bank MoU for general cooperation to enhance Japan-Russian businesses

- JBIC, Gazprom MoU for general cooperation to enhance Japan-Russian businesses

INDUSTRIAL ENHANCEMENT IN FAR EAST

- Sojitz Corp, Japan Airport Terminal Co, Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development, and Khabarovsk Airport (KHV) sign MoU to build and operate a new Khabarovsk airport.

