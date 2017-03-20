(Corrects spelling of minister's name in first paragraph)
TOKYO, March 20 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe will visit Russia in late April for a summit with President
Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.
Abe has pledged to resolve a decades-old territorial dispute
with Russia over a string of western Pacific islands in the hope
of building better ties to counter a rising China.
Kishida also said the two sides had agreed to demand that
North Korea, which has carried out a series of nuclear and
missile tests in defiance of UN sanctions, halt its
provocations.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie)