UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
TOKYO Feb 7 Two Russian fighter jets briefly entered Japan's air space near the northern island of Hokkaido on Thursday, prompting Japan to scramble combat fighters and lodge a protest, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
The alleged intrusion came on Japan's "Northern Territories Day", when rallies are traditionally held calling for the return of disputed islands off Hokkaido.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders