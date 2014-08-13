(Adds State Department comment, paragraph 11)
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO Aug 13 Japan "strongly protested" on
Wednesday exercises by the Russian military on Pacific islands
that it also claims and which have been at the root of strained
relations between the two countries since the end of World War
Two.
The exercises on the disputed islands are a blow to Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to court resource-rich Russia and
keep the door open to dialogue, despite the Ukraine crisis.
The islands are known as the Southern Kuriles in Russia and
the Northern Territories in Japan.
Russia seized them in the waning days of World War Two and
the ongoing dispute has prevented the neighbours from signing a
formal peace treaty.
"Carrying out this sort of exercises in the Northern
Territories is totally unacceptable," Abe told reporters.
Japan lodged a "strong protest" at the Russian Embassy in
Tokyo, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement,
calling the exercises "extremely regrettable".
Japan had already protested at the beginning of the military
exercises but reiterated its objections on Wednesday.
Colonel Alexander Gordeyev, a spokesman for Russia's Eastern
Military District, told the Russian news agency Interfax on
Tuesday that the exercises had begun, involving the deployment
of military units in the region to the islands.
Gordeyev said more than 1,000 troops, five Mi-8AMTSh attack
helicopters and 100 other pieces of military hardware would be
involved in the manoeuvres.
The exercises included Etorofu and Kunashiri islands, which
Japan claims. It also claims Shikotan island and the Habomai
islet group.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department, Marie Harf,
told a regular briefing in Washington that the United States, a
close ally of Japan, recognises Tokyo's sovereignty over the
islands, but had no comment on the exercises. Washington also
backs Japan in territorial disputes with China.
Russia is at odds with Western powers over what NATO says is
its massing of military forces along the border with Ukraine for
a possible invasion to boost pro-Russian separatists in the
country's east. Russia denies any such intent.
Abe, however, has made an effort to improve Japan's ties
with Russia a key part of his diplomacy.
His government treads a fine line by imposing sanctions on
Russia in step with the United States, but keeps them lighter
than those ordered by Washington in a bid to prevent significant
damage to relations with Moscow.
In his first year in office, Abe met Russian President
Vladimir Putin five times, while failing to secure a summit with
the leaders of neighbouring China or South Korea.
Closer ties between Japan and Russia are driven largely by
energy interests.
Russia plans to at least double oil and gas flows to Asia in
the next 20 years and Japan has been forced to resort to huge
fuel imports to replace lost nuclear energy, after reactors were
shut down because of the 2011 Fukushima disaster, when an
earthquake and tsunami struck.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Additional reporting by David
Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert
Birsel and Gunna Dickson)