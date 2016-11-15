TOKYO Nov 15 Japan and Russia said on Tuesday
they would accelerate talks on economic cooperation ahead of
Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan in December,
despite the detention of Russia's economy minister.
The minister, Alexei Ulyukayev, who denies extorting a $2
million bribe from oil giant Rosneft, had led the
Kremlin's efforts to deepen cooperation with Tokyo.
"We will speed up arrangements, so that more than 10
documents in such areas as customs, human exchange and medicine
can be agreed at the time of the president's visit," Japanese
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said at a joint new conference
with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.
The pair were speaking after co-chairing a meeting between
Japanese and Russian trade delegations.
"Judging from how our preparatory work is proceeding, I am
totally confident that quite a few documents of cooperation will
be signed when the Russian president makes the trip in
December," Shuvalov said.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in September agreed with
Putin to drive economic cooperation and to work for the
conclusion of a peace treaty.
A territorial row over a chain of western Pacific islands,
seized by Soviet troops at the end of World War Two, has upset
diplomatic relations ever since, precluding a formal peace
treaty between the two countries.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Janet Lawrence)