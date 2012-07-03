By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, July 3 Move over cars and high tech.
Japan, long renowned for its innovative autos and gadgets, now
hopes to turn sake and other local spirits into export hits as
well.
Tokyo looks to make its traditional rice wine part of
national growth strategy, aiming at an overseas marketing push
to help bring tourism and investment to struggling rural areas.
The plan is a brainchild of Economics Minister Motohisa
Furukawa, who had a eureka moment at the World Economic Forum in
Davos, where he witnessed sake's popularity among the attendees.
This led him to set up the "Enjoy Japanese Kokushu"
(national alcohol)" project, whose six-member advisory council
met in late May for the first time.
Its brief: to enhance international recognition of sake and
shochu, distilled spirit made from grains such as barley or
potatoes, and promote their export.
Sake experts gave the idea a cautious thumbs up.
"Things that are really valuable to countries are ones that
are clearly unique to that particular country, which is
certainly truly for sake," Philip Harper, a master sake brewer
from Great Britain.
"I think it makes a lot of sense as a national strategy to
promote sake in that way.
With a history of over 2,000 years, sake is as much a part
of Japan as sumo wrestling and sushi. But a loss of popularity
at home in recent years, as more drinkers opt for wine, beer and
cocktails, has led many brewers to turn their eyes overseas.
They hope to show Japanese consumers the popularity of their
national drink in places like the United States, hoping to
reinvigorate the demand for sake in its homeland.
Harper himself provides a good example of sake winning
prominence among non-Japanese. A sake that he produced was
presented to British Prime Minister David Cameron when he
visited Japan in April.
But sake has a long way to go before gaining the export
clout of French wine or Scottish whisky, and government
participation is essential since many breweries are too small to
market their products overseas by themselves, Harper said.
Still, even without government efforts sake exports have
doubled over the past decade to hit a record of roughly 14
million litres last year, bringing in some $110 million,
according to Finance Ministry data.
Still, that's just a fraction of domestic consumption that
totalled just over 600 million litres in the past fiscal year,
according to industry data.
Export revenues are also nowhere near what, for example,
Britain brings in from whisky sales. Overseas scotch sales hit a
record $6.6 billion last year, according to the Scotch Whisky
Association.
SAKE SOMMELIERS
Sake has a number of other hurdles to clear, including
educating drinkers. Many people overseas still believe it must
only be served hot, though brewers say it can be served cold or
lukewarm as well depending on the sake and the food it is with.
"(Wine) sommeliers have authority at restaurants overseas,"
said Kosuke Kuji, whose "Nambu Bijin" sake is exported to more
than 20 countries.
"It is important to establish a sake sommelier system by a
government-endorsed third party so they can explain about sake
with credibility."
The Sake Service Institute, a private entity, organises
tasting events, holds seminars and provides certifications to
sake and shochu sommeliers, but it has no overseas branches.
Other sake experts urge the establishment of a government-
affiliated or private institution with overseas branches like
Sopexa, partially backed by the French state and a global
marketer of French food and wine. Sopexa has agencies in over 30
countries.
Such an organisation could develop websites in foreign
languages and allocate trained local staff members at branch
offices so that people know where to get information.
But not everyone agrees with the government's idea.
John Gauntner, a Japan-based sake expert who has published
five books on it, argues Japan should focus on the domestic sake
market first, since the export market is so small there won't be
much gain even if it doubles or triples.
"The problem of sake is image. No consumers here think it's
fashionable, they don't think it's trendy, they don't think it's
sexy," said Gauntner, who holds sake expert assessor and master
of sake testing certifications.
"The best would be marketing efforts and changing the image
of sake among consumers, probably using traditional PR efforts."
One recent issue for the industry - fears about whether sake
suffered radiation contamination in the wake of last year's
disaster - appears to be easing, though.
With many brewers located in northern Japan, including areas
hit hard by both the tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear crisis,
sake - along with shochu and Japanese whisky - were subject to
European import controls until April. Wine and beer still are.
As a result, a global sake competition, part of the
London-based International Wine Challenge, was held in Tokyo in
May.
"I think the world lives in such a fast place now and people
don't even really dwell on the issue," said Sam Harrop, who
co-chaired a panel at the contest.
