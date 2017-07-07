TOKYO, July 7 The Japanese government is
preparing to raise the crude storage capacity that it lends to
state-owned Saudi Aramco by 1.9 million barrels (300,000
kilolitres) this summer, the trade ministry said on Friday.
Japan and Saudi Arabia last October agreed to raise the
storage capacity in Okinawa, an island southwest of Japan, from
1 million kl to 1.3 million kl (8.2 million barrels) by the
summer of 2017, an official from the Ministry of Economy, Trade
and Industry said, without commenting on a detailed timetable
for the launch of the new tanks.
Currently the work is under way to have the additional
storage ready at a storage facility in Uruma City in Okinawa
prefecture, the official added.
Saudi Aramco has stored crude in Okinawa since February 2011
at no cost, and has used the facility to supply oil to China,
Japan and South Korea and others.
Japan has a similar deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co
(ADNOC), under which ADNOC can store up to 6.29 million barrels
(1 million kilolitres) at Kiire oil terminal in Kagoshima, in
southern Japan, at no cost. ADNOC does not use the storage for
commercial purposes, the trade ministry official said.
Japan treats the crude oil stored by Aramco and ADNOC as
quasi-government oil reserves, counting half of the barrels as
national crude reserves. In return for providing free storage
space to them, Japan gets a priority claim on the stockpiles in
case of an emergency.
Aramco and ADNOC need to fill at least half of the storage
space at all times.
Japan has extended the storage deals with Aramco and ADNOC
to the end of December 2019.
Aramco and ADNOC stored a total 1.67 million kl (10.5
million barrels) at the end of April, trade ministry data
showed, which is equal to about 83.5 percent of space that Japan
lends to them, according to Reuters calculations.
1 kilolitre = 6.29 barrels
