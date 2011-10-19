TOKYO Oct 19 A wild spotted seal that swam up a
Japanese river and has lived there since early this month is now
a Japanese media star, with children and adults alike flocking
to see it as a welcome distraction from stress and bad news.
On any given day, hundreds of spectators pack the banks of
the Arakawa river in the city of Shiki, about 30 km (19 miles)
north of Tokyo, to catch a glimpse of the seal nicknamed
"Ara-chan" -- a combination of the river's name and an
affectionate suffix used for small children.
"Ara-chan! Please come out so we can see you," shouted
two-year-old Sayuki Toyama on Tuesday, shortly before the gray
seal heaved itself out of the water to sunbathe on a rock.
Some onlookers crouched down on the river's sloping banks to
snap pictures, while behind them trucks from Japanese TV
networks rolled into place and cameramen set up their tripods,
preparing to broadcast the seal's antics live.
"It's refreshing to take a walk here and watch the cute
seal, since being in the house makes us nervous these days -- we
don't know when earthquakes will come," said Makie Namiki.
Eastern Japan has been rocked by frequent aftershocks
following the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Residents have
been barraged with bad news since then, including worries about
radiation from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
Shiki officials made Ara-chan a citizen of the city on
Tuesday in recognition of the seal's growing fame.
"We're presenting the seal with a special resident permit
because it has become a close friend to local people," said
official Osamu Nakamura.
Seals are an uncommon sight around Tokyo, especially so far
upstream from the ocean, but Ara-chan is not the first.
In 2002, a wild bearded seal was spotted in the Tama river
near Tokyo. Nicknamed "Tama-chan," the seal set off a similar
national frenzy and was also granted citizenship, before
eventually swimming away.
(Reporting by Hyun Oh; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Paul
Tait)