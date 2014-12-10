(Adds quotes, changes date)
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO Dec 10 Waving banners and banging
tambourines, hundreds of Japanese took to the streets of Tokyo
to protest a strict new state-secrets law which took effect on
Wednesday that critics charge will help conceal government
misdeeds and limit press freedom.
The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the law,
which was passed a year ago amid protests, is essential to
convince allies led by the United States to share intelligence
with Japan.
Critics counter that whistleblowing on government misdeeds
will be chilled and Reporters Without Borders has called the law
"an unprecedented threat to freedom of information".
"This terrible law must be revoked, but at least if we keep
on protesting the government won't be able to do whatever it
wants," said Yumi Nakagomi, 59, one of several hundred people
braving frigid winds to gather near Abe's office on Wednesday.
"If we give up on this Japan will end up just like Russia,
or China, or North Korea."
The law mandates prison terms of up to 10 years for public
servants or others leaking state secrets, while journalists and
others who encourage such leaks could be imprisoned for five
years. Kyodo news agency said that some 460,000 documents would
be affected immediately.
"The law says that the act of leaking itself is bad no
matter what the circumstances," said Yukiko Miki at
Clearinghouse Japan, a non-profit organisation that promotes
information disclosure.
Two watchdog groups are to oversee implementation of the
law, one directed by the prime minister.
"By applying the law practically and properly, explaining
carefully how it is being applied, and reporting to parliament
and making public how it is being enforced, the government plans
to show clearly that the people's right to know will not be
infringed on," said Hiroshige Seko, Deputy Chief Cabinet
Secretary, on Wednesday.
Critics say Abe's government failed to keep a pledge to win
public understanding of the law by not fully explaining how it
will be implemented. The Cabinet Office solicited public comment
for a month from late July until late August - during prime
summer vacation time.
The Japan Federation of Bar Associations called for revoking
the law and holding national debates on the subject.
The uncertainty about what the government will deem a secret
was already having a repressive effect, Miki said. Her office
has received calls from bloggers worried about whether they
should delete posts to avoid prosecution.
"This law restricts the public's right to know," said Tomoki
Hiyama, one of roughly 800 people at a protest on Tuesday night.
"It's full of ambiguity and will take us back to the 'public
peace and order' controls of World War Two."
(Additional reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)