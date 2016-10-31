TOKYO Oct 31 Shares of Japanese shippers Nippon Yusen KK, Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd jumped almost 10 percent on Monday after the three companies said their presidents were to hold a news conference at 02.00 GMT.

Officials at each of the companies declined to say what the news conference was about, or whether they were holding it jointly.

Shares of Nippon Yusen rose as much as 9.9 percent, Mitsui OSK by 9.2 percent and Kawasaki Kisen as much as 8.5 percent. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)