TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's top three shippers, Nippon
Yusen KK (NYK), Mitsui OSK and Kawasaki Kisen
Kaisha pared their full-year loss estimates on Tuesday
as a downturn in the global container market stabilized and a
weakening yen helped bolster earnings as they cut costs.
NYK, the biggest of the three by sales, lowered its forecast
for an operating loss for the year to March 31 to 17 billion yen
($149.87 million) from an earlier 25.5 billion yen deficit
prediction. That compares with a forecast for an average
operating loss of 24.2 billion yen from 11 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters.
Mitsui OSK trimmed its loss estimate by 7 billion yen to an
8 billion yen loss prediction, while Kawasaki Kisen now sees a
full year operating deficit of 43 billion yen compared with a 44
billion yen loss forecast three months ago.
"A market recovery in container and dry bulk and second
quarter restructuring effects were the positives," NYK said in
its presentation material.
To survive what has been the biggest slump in container
shipping since the industry's creation in the 1950s and 1960s,
NYK in October announced that it was integrating its container
unit with those of Mitsui OSK and Kawasaki Kisen to create the
world's sixth-largest fleet.
The joint venture to be owned 38 percent by Nippon Yusen and
31 percent each by Mitsui OSK and Kawasaki Kisen, is slated to
begin operations in April 2018 with some 256 ships, adding up to
a total capacity of 1.38 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU).
The three Japanese ocean freight firms operate a combined
fleet of over 2,000 vessels, including tankers, dry-cargo
carriers and container ships.
But in a sign of the continued concern over the fallout from
that slump, Mitsui OSK on Tuesday cut its net income outlook to
zero from 7 billion yen "due to concerns about the possibility
for more impairment of owned containerships".
The combined operating loss at the three shippers in the
quarter to Dec. 31 totaled 1.4 billion yen compared with a
profit of 6.3 billion yen a year earlier.
($1 = 113.4300 yen)
