* Japan carefully watching other countries' moves, market
* Japan short-sell curbs include ban on naked short-selling
TOKYO Aug 12 Japan's banking minister declined
to say on Friday if it will tighten its curbs on short-selling,
following a move to ban the tactic in financial shares in some
European countries.
"We would like to carefully watch other countries' moves and
market situations," Shozaburo Jimi, Japan's financial services
minister, told reporters.
"We already have (short-selling restrictions), and I would
like to decline to comment on whether we will take additional
measures," he said.
In short-selling, investors sell borrowed shares in hopes of
buying them back cheaper later to pocket the difference as
profit. Some blame the tactic for fanning speculative trades
that exacerbate market turmoil, while others say it is an
important tool to help ensure market liquidity.
Japan introduced restrictions on negative bets on stocks in
2008, including a ban on naked short-selling, in which investors
make short-selling moves without possessing the shares they
promise.
Investors are required to report if they hold a short
position of 0.25 percent or more of outstanding shares in a
particular company, and bourses must disclose details to
regulators.
