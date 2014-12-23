* Japan facing refining sector overhaul
* Idemitsu-Showa talks may spark more mergers
* Falling oil demand pressuring sector
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Dec 23 Japan is facing a refining sector
overhaul as its population ages and shrinks and the economy
shifts from oil to gas, resulting in oil demand falling 2-3
percent a year.
Consolidation looks to have kicked off with Japan's No. 2
refiner Idemitsu seeking to buy No. 5 Showa Shell in a 500
billion yen ($4.2 billion) deal that would bring them close to
industry leader JX Holdings.
"On the background of falling demand, it is better to do it
(consolidate) together in terms of distribution cost," said
Reiji Ogino of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The combined company would have annual sales of about 8
trillion yen, making it the second biggest after the leader JX
Holdings and control about 30 percent of Japan's
gasoline market. JX has 33 percent of Japan's oil market.
Idemitsu is also considering acquiring No.4-ranked
TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK, Sankei newspaper reported,
although a company official said that reorganization with Showa
Shell was a priority.
The birth of two refining giants could force other players
like Cosmo Oil Co and TonenGeneral Sekiyu into action
beyond last week's announcement to set up a venture to integrate
their Chiba complexes from next January, industry sources said.
Consolidation is further supported by the crash in oil,
which has seen prices almost halve since June, resulting in
falling stock prices for energy firms and reduced asset values,
offering opportunities to cash rich investors.
Idemitsu and Showa Shell aim to reach an agreement early
next year in the first reorganization of oil refining industry
in Japan since JX was created in 2010, a source with knowledge
of the matter said on condition of anonymity.
Industry sources said that Royal Dutch Shell, which
has sold numerous assets this year as part of restructuring and
cost saving, is keen to sell its 35 percent stake in Showa Shell
and likely to cooperate in the deal.
Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil firm Saudi Aramco also owns
about a 15 percent stake in Showa Shell. Both Royal Dutch Shell
and Saudi Aramco could not be immediately reached for comment.
Shares in Showa Shell closed up 27.7 percent at 1,302 yen on
Monday, while Idemitsu ended up 2.5 percent at 2,075 yen.
($1 = 119.4900 yen)
(Editing by William Mallard, Henning Gloystein and Michael
Perry)