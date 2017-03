TOKYO Aug 16 Chotaro Morita was appointed as head of Japan rates strategy at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo, the company said on Friday.

Morita was formerly chief rates strategist at Barclays Securities Japan.

SMBC Nikko is a member of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , Japan's third-largest lender by assets. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Paul Tait)