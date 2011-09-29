TOKYO, Sept 29 Japan steel trader Sumikin Bussan
Corp said on Thursday that its Rojana Power Co joint
venture plans to build a 24-megawatt solar power plant in
Thailand for about 7 billion yen ($92 million).
The venture, with Rojana Industrial Park PCL and
a group company of Kansai Electric Power , will build
the plant inside the Rojana Industrial Park in central Thailand.
It aims to begin operations in December 2012 and sell power to a
local utility, the company said in a statement.
The venture plans to boost its energy generating capacity to
531 MW from the current 264 MW to meet robust power demand amid
steady growth in Thailand, Sumikin added.
($1 = 76.425 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)