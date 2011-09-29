TOKYO, Sept 29 Japan steel trader Sumikin Bussan Corp said on Thursday that its Rojana Power Co joint venture plans to build a 24-megawatt solar power plant in Thailand for about 7 billion yen ($92 million).

The venture, with Rojana Industrial Park PCL and a group company of Kansai Electric Power , will build the plant inside the Rojana Industrial Park in central Thailand. It aims to begin operations in December 2012 and sell power to a local utility, the company said in a statement.

The venture plans to boost its energy generating capacity to 531 MW from the current 264 MW to meet robust power demand amid steady growth in Thailand, Sumikin added.

($1 = 76.425 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)