UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
TOKYO, April 23 A Japanese government panel is likely to recommend that utilities pay 42 yen (51 cents) per kilowatt-hour for excess solar power supplies in a feed-in tariff scheme, in line with requests by the solar power industry, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.
Under the scheme to be launched in July, utilities must buy any electricity from solar, wind, small hydro, biomass and geothermal power plants at a fixed price. Japan's Trade Minister Yukio Edano will decide the final price taking into account the panel's recommendation. ($1 = 81.6050 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a sixth consecutive week, extending a nine-month recovery as shale producers ramp up spending to take advantage of a recovery in oil prices.