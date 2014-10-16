* Utilities say regional grids can't take more renewable
power
* Govt, nuclear lobby trying to 'kill' solar -Pacifica CEO
* Goal to use renewables to 'greatest extent possible' -PM
* Govt concern over renewables boosting power bills -source
By Aaron Sheldrick and James Topham
TOKYO, Oct 17 Japan's biggest utilities are
blocking most new solar and other renewable energy from
transmission grids, stirring concern among green power advocates
that Japan favours restarting idled nuclear plants at the
expense of other fossil-free supply.
Seven out of Japan's 10 regional power monopolies have
blocked further grid access for renewables, saying new supplies
would strain distribution systems, and that solar and wind
energy are not reliable enough for uninterrupted power flows.
The action compounds concerns about the prospects for
renewables since it also comes as Japan's Ministry of Economy
Trade and Industry (METI) has cut incentives for solar projects,
despite Tokyo's pledge to maximise green power to curb fossil
fuel imports after the Fukushima crisis shut the nuclear sector.
METI has formed a working group that is meeting for the
first time this week to investigate the action by utilities, but
the ministry has not escaped criticism from renewables
advocates.
"A combination of METI and the nuclear lobby is trying to
kill the solar power industry," said Seth Sulkin, President and
CEO of Pacifica Capital KK, a Tokyo-based solar power and
commercial real estate developer.
The ministry denies this, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a
policy speech last month said Japan's goal was still to use
renewable energy sources to the "greatest extent possible".
Oil, coal and gas imports have cost Japanese utilities an
extra $28 billion a year since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami
that set off the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years,
eventually prompting the shutdown of all of Japan's reactors.
Japan in 2012 proposed increased reliance on renewables as a
way to cut the added costs, but while some reactors are likely
to come back onstream next year, new renewable projects are
getting shut out.
Tokyo Electric Power Co and Kansai Electric Power
Co, Japan's two biggest regional utilities, said they
had cut access to those power sources on parts of their grids
due to a lack of capacity.
Other utilities, including Kyushu Electric Power Co
, have stopped accepting new supplies, except for
household solar.
"If the entire renewables amount already applied for was
connected it would cause power production to surpass what our
customers use," said Yuka Otsubo, a spokeswoman for Kyushu
Electric, which also said it was concerned that fluctuating
solar supplies could cause blackouts.
A METI renewables official said the working group looking at
the barring of renewables from power grids needed to promptly
check and confirm what the electricity firms were saying.
Industry sources say Japan's grid could handle renewable
input of up to 10 percent, although utilities have not said
publicly how much they can take.
HIGH TARIFFS, BIG PLANS
In 2012, Japan introduced a feed-in-tariff (FIT) scheme
requiring utilities to purchase all electricity generated from
renewables at guaranteed rates for set periods.
The rates promised were among the highest in the world for
renewables, and this led to a rush of proposals. By April 30
this year, the government had approved 71 gigawatts of capacity
under the scheme, according to METI's latest data, more than 95
percent from solar projects.
Only about 14 percent of the approvals have been connected
to utility grids, but that has been enough to raise renewable
supplies - excluding hydroelectric - to almost 3 percent of
power output from 1 percent before the Fukushima disaster.
But the high number of solar projects has alarmed the
government about the extra cost to power bills, especially in
rural areas that are support bases for the ruling party,
according to a source who was briefed on the matter by an aide
to Prime Minister Abe this month.
Solar power can cost up to 38 yen ($0.36) per kilowatt-hour
(kWh) to produce, more than three times the cost of nuclear
power at about 9 yen per kWh, according to a METI study in 2011.
If all the proposed renewables projects were hooked up,
about $25 billion a year would be added to power bills,
according to one estimate.
Despite this, public opposition to nuclear restarts and
support for renewable tariffs remain high, according to opinion
polls.
CUTTING SOLAR INCENTIVES
METI has cut the guaranteed fees for solar supplies each
year since green power incentives were introduced in 2012 and
this month moved to tighten rules on guaranteed payments for
larger solar projects, according to local media.
The FIT scheme faces a three-year review starting this
month, and some people in the industry are expecting further
moves by METI to curtail solar power, even possibly abolishing
the guaranteed feed-in rates for sun-powered projects.
"The operation of nuclear power is fine, but as a result I
worry that renewable energy will be restricted," Kenji Araki, an
executive at solar developer West Holdings, said in an email.
($1 = 107.10 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Tom Hogue)