Spider-Man leaps from the top of a
building and swings out towards you, cloak fluttering so close
you can almost touch it -- at work, on a train, in a car, or
wherever you are.
Sony Corp said on Wednesday its new 3D device
offers a movie experience that can be had anywhere, with a
head-mounted display that lets users also watch videos and play
videogames.
The sleek, futuristic visor-like headset -- not much wider
than a pair of sunglasses -- covers the face from the eyes to
the ears, where there are earphones attached, and weighs 420
grams (15 oz).
Clear, vivid images are produced with the help of two OLED
displays located inside, creating a deep feeling of immersion.
"The hardest part for us was to make it as small-sized as
possible, while maintaining high definition, but we succeeded,"
said Shigeru Kato, a Sony vice president.
"People can enjoy watching a favourite movie or play a
videogame on their own without bothering other family members."
The headset can be used for watching videos, listening to
music and playing videogames by plugging it into a Blu-ray disc
player or game machine.
"Before, watching a movie on a big screen was a pastime for
the whole family, but now there is a growing demand from people
who want to enjoy videos on large-sized screens alone," Kato
added.
But this pleasure does not come without cost. The HMZ
Personal 3D Viewer -- which goes on sale in Japan on Nov. 11 --
will retail at roughly 60,000 yen ($780).
