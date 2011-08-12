* Market ponders who is next after S&P downgrades U.S.
* Heavily indebted Japan eyed after Moody's May warning
* JGB gains slower relative to U.S. Treasuries, German Bunds
By Hiroyasu Hoshi
TOKYO, Aug 12 Debt markets are wondering which
country's rating is next on the chopping block after Standard &
Poor's stripped the United States of its top-notch AAA credit
rating -- and speculation is growing that Moody's could
downgrade heavily indebted Japan as early as this month.
"Investors had bought so called risk-free assets without
much thought, but the U.S. credit downgrade awakened them to the
possibility that the notion of safe havens may have been a
myth," said Akane Enatsu, chief public sector credit analyst at
Barclays Capital in Tokyo.
"The meaning of flight to quality is being questioned."
Although Japan's public debt is twice the size of its $5
trillion economy, Japanese government bonds (JGBs) have been
recently underpinned by flight to quality amid the debt turmoil
in Europe.
But investors are becoming wary that the expected
resignation of beleaguered Prime Minister Naoto Kan will push up
fiscal risk by opening the door for more reconstruction spending
after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March.
Against this backdrop, the pace of gains in JGBs has been
slow relative to U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds, other debt
considered safe havens. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield
briefly dropped to a nine-month low of 0.975
percent on Tuesday but had pulled back sharply above 1 percent
as of Friday, poised to end higher on the week.
By contrast, the U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield
is on track to end the week down nearly 30 basis
points.
In the credit default swaps (CDS) market, the five-year
spread for U.S. sovereign debt had dropped back near 50 basis
points as of Thursday from above 60 basis points reached at the
end of July.
Japan's five-year CDS spread, on the other hand, has not
declined, remaining stuck above 100 basis points.
"After the downgrade of U.S. debt, which is seen as a safe
haven, the market is on the lookout for the next one ... one of
them is France, because its banks' exposure to Greek debt is
large, and the other is debt-ridden Japan," said a fund manager
at a Japanese asset management firm.
In January, Standard & Poor's downgraded Japan a notch to AA
minus, the fourth highest on its rating scale, from the
third-highest AA, and reduced the outlook to negative from
stable three months later.
WARNED IN MAY
Citing weak public finances and growth prospects, rival
ratings agency Moody's put Japan on review for downgrade in May,
saying that a lack of consensus between the government and the
main opposition suggests a downgrade is likely after it
completes a review over a three months period.
Moody's rates Japan at Aa2, the third highest on its rating
scale, along with Italy.
But Japan may have a hard time following through with fiscal
reform. Unpopular Prime Minister Kan this week signalled he is
ready to resign after parliament made headway on key
legislation. Analysts say Kan's successor is likely to face
pressure to spend more, left with the task of reconstruction.
Raising taxes to help pay for reconstruction is one way of
lessening the government's reliance on debt, although the topic
remains a thorny issue as lawmakers could lose voter support if
they were to champion the cause.
"The ruling party does not have a common view on the tax
topic and neither does the opposition. The new administration
could quickly lose public support if it insists on fiscal
reform," said the fund manager at the Japanese asset management
firm.
"There is also the risk of fiscal reform going out the
window if the new administration falters and is forced to call a
snap election soon after taking power," the fund manager added.
The yen's threatening to hit a record high against the
dollar may also weigh on fiscal restructuring.
"Even a fiscal hawk like finance minister Noda will have his
task cut out for him, as economic steps to counter the strong
yen's negative impact on industry are likely to be justified
easily," said Shunsuke Doi, a market analyst at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who has backed Kan's push
to cut public debt through fiscal reforms, is considered the top
candidate to replace Kan.
(Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)