TOKYO Aug 22 Japanese credit agency Rating and Investment Information (R&I) said on Monday it looks increasingly hard for Japan to maintain its top sovereign credit rating and said the country's political stalemate was a worry.

Officials at the agency, which rates Japan's credit rating at the highest AAA, said they were also concerned that the government under a new prime minister may not lead to constructive change.

Unpopular Prime Minister Naoto Kan is expected this week to confirm his intention to resign, clearing the way for Japan to select its sixth prime minister since Junichiro Koizumi ended a rare five-year term in 2006. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)