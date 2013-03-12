BRIEF-Glycomimetics Q4 loss per share $0.36
* Glycomimetics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
TOKYO, March 12 State-backed lender Development Bank of Japan launched on Tuesday a 150 billion yen ($1.56 billion) fund to invest in domestic companies.
The fund, which could double in size, is aimed at boosting the competitiveness of Japanese industries, the bank said in a statement, without specifying any sectors.
Private equity firms including KKR & Co LP, Bain Capital and Carlyle Group have urged Japan to cut the role of state-backed funds, saying such money could squeeze out opportunities for private capital and delay restructuring for troubled companies.
The largest state-backed funds -- Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corporation of Japan -- have the capacity to raise up to $37 billion to inject money into Japanese companies.
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell C, it said on Wednesday.
* sees U.S. February auto industry sales at 17.5 million vehicles on an annualized basis