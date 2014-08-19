Aug 20 Japan plans to seek funding to buy six
F-35 stealth fighter jets in next year's budget to strengthen
defense of remote southwestern islands against China, which has
grown increasingly assertive at sea and in the air, the Nikkei
reported.
The Ministry of Defense intends to ask that 124.9 billion
yen ($1.21 billion) be set aside, the Nikkei said.
Air Self-Defense Force hopes to buy 42 of the aircraft in
all to replace its fleet of aging F-4 fighters, the Nikkei said.
Japan has bought ten F-35s stealth fighters since 2012, but
this will mark its first time buying six in a single year. The
ministry will also seek 54 billion yen to buy three surveillance
drones capable of extended flight, the Japanese daily said.
The ministry is also expected to request 58.8 billion yen
for new airborne early-warning aircraft, the Nikkei added.
By the end of 2014, the ministry will choose between
Northrop Grumman Corp's E-2D and a Boeing Co
plane, the daily said.
Defense-related budget requests for fiscal 2015 are also
expected to include 13.7 billion yen for improving the
capability of E-767 airborne warning and control system
aircraft, 10 billion yen for repairing eight F-15 fighters, and
8.2 billion yen for buying surface-to-air missiles, the Nikkei
added.
($1 = 102.9000 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)