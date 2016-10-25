TOKYO Oct 25 Surging prices for coking coal will likely drive Japan's top two steel producers to miss their earnings forecasts for this financial year, but will help suppliers of the steelmaking ingredient such as Mitsubishi Corp , analysts said.

Lower-than-expected profits at Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and JFE Holdings, already grappling with a stronger yen, could ramp up pressure to raise prices for steel products.

Spot prices for premium hard coking coal .PHCC-AUS=SI in Australia, which dominates global exports, this week surged to over $245 a tonne. That took the rally so far this year to more than 200 percent, after China moved to cut overcapacity in its mammoth coal sector.

Five analysts in the last 30 days have cut their recurring profit estimates for Nippon Steel for the year to March 31 by 36 percent on average and for JFE by 49 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

"Their margins will be squeezed in the October-March half as procurement costs of raw materials will rise by about 4,000 yen ($38.30) a tonne from a year ago," said Goldman Sachs analyst Shuhei Nakamura.

He recently slashed his annual recurring profit estimate for Nippon Steel by 14 percent to 106 billion yen and for JFE by 28 percent to 41.8 billion yen, below the companies' forecasts of 130 billion yen and 65 billion yen respectively.

He added, however, that the estimate is based on an assumption of hard coking coal prices falling to $174 per tonne in January-March from $200 per tonne this quarter.

To offset ballooning costs, Nippon Steel is looking for an increase in product prices of 10,000 yen per tonne in total in the second half compared to the year before, President Kosei Shindo said on Monday, adding that soaring raw material prices were a key management concern.

But analysts including SMBC Nikko Securities' Atsushi Yamaguchi think steelmakers cannot pass on the whole burden to customers.

"There is excess (steel) supply globally. Steel prices will only rise, pushed by cost, not pulled by demand. Historically, steelmakers lose money under such condition," he said.

Meanwhile, firmer prices are good news for coal suppliers such as Mitsubishi Corp, which jointly owns 8 mines with BHP Billiton in Australia.

"Mitsubishi benefits most among Japanese trading companies from higher coking coal prices," Macquarie analyst Polina Diyachkina said, predicting profit would come in at 388 billion yen this year, 55 percent above the firm's guidance.

Mitsubishi, which last year booked its first-ever annual net loss due to massive writedowns on a slump in commodity prices, has predicted a profit of 250 billion yen this year.

"If the spot (coking coal) price holds up at the current level until March, there is a further 50 billion yen upside," said Diyachkina.

JFE will report results for April-September on Friday, followed by Nippon Steel on Nov. 1 and Mitsubishi on Nov. 4. ($1 = 104.4000 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)