* Steel output seen steady at around 105 mln tonnes
* Local demand strong, exports expected to falter
* Difficult for steelmakers to compete with cheap China
exports
TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's crude steel output in the
fiscal year that starts next April is likely to be flat from
this year at around 105 million tonnes, with growing local
demand offsetting faltering exports, an industry body said on
Wednesday.
That tepid outlook from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation
follows a string of weak signals on the country's economy that
have raised doubts about government efforts to reignite growth
and end decades of deflation.
It also comes as steelmakers around the world grapple with
the fallout of massive exports of cheap steel from China, with
producers there turning overseas as the local appetite wavers.
"Domestic demand will certainly increase next fiscal year
thanks to higher capital expenditure and consumer spending ahead
of the planned sales tax hike in 2017, on top of Olympic-related
construction demand," Koji Kakigi, chairman of the steel
industry body, told a news conference.
Japan plans to raise its sales tax to 10 percent from 8
percent in April 2017. The country is also gearing up to host
the Olympics in 2020.
"The problem is overseas demand ... It's difficult to make a
forecast now, but we expect a slight drop in steel exports next
fiscal year," Kakigi said, without giving further detail.
Kakigi, also president of JFE Steel, a unit of JFE Holdings
Inc, said appetite for the country's exports would be
hit by increased shipments of Chinese steel.
Japan's crude steel production has been in a downtrend since
late last year, pressured by slack consumption of cars and
houses after a sales tax hike in April 2014.
Tumbling steel prices in Asia, hit by China's exports and
weaker demand for energy-related steel products such as drill
pipes because of plunging oil prices, forced steelmakers like
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and JFE Steel to trim
output.
Japan's industry ministry has predicted the country's crude
steel output would fall 3.7 percent in October-December from a
year earlier.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and
Joseph Radford)