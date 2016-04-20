* March steel output down 6.8 percent from a year earlier

* FY2015/16 production falls 5.2 pct to the lowest since FY09/10

* Japan sees April-June crude steel output sinking to 7-year low (Adds quotes and details)

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, April 20 Japan's crude steel output fell in March for a 19th straight month, the longest such streak since the 1997-99 Asian financial crisis, on weak domestic demand for vehicles and houses as well as a tough export environment.

The continued drop in production reinforces indications of an economic slowdown, while also raising doubts about Tokyo's efforts to reignite growth and end decades of deflation.

Crude steel output in March slid 6.8 percent from a year ago to 8.65 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Wednesday, extending a losing streak that started in late 2014 amid slack local purchases of cars and slow construction of houses after a consumption tax hike in April that year.

The last time Japan's steel production fell for 19 straight months was from December 1997 to June 1999, when a global currency crisis spread through many Asian markets.

"The weakness in steel output is expected to continue amid soft demand and as the recent earthquakes in southern Japan hit supply chains of Japanese automakers," a researcher at the Federation said.

A series of earthquakes measuring up to 7.3 magnitude struck a southern manufacturing hub last week, forcing major companies including Toyota Motor, Sony and Honda Motor to close factories.

Weak export markets, flush with supplies from top producer China, and a firm yen are also keeping a lid on Japan's output.

"Although the overseas steel prices have recovered this year following a pick-up in Chinese market, export environment remained tough for Japanese steelmakers due to a surging yen against the U.S. dollar," the researcher said.

Chinese steel prices have surged 48 percent so far this year as traders restocked on hopes demand will stay strong. But industry sources see the rally as unsustainable given rising output from mills in China.

In Japan, crude steel output slid 5.2 percent to 104.18 million tonnes for the financial year ended March 31, marking a second straight year of decline and the lowest annual production since the 2009/10 financial year.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) predicted earlier this month that the nation's crude steel output for April-June would fall 2.4 percent from a year ago to the lowest for the quarter in seven years. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)