TOKYO Jan 25 Crude steel output in Japan is set to fall slightly in 2012 from the year before due to weak domestic demand and exports, an industry body said on Wednesday.

Eiji Hayashida, chairman of the Iron and Steel Industry Federation, said production would drop by around 2-3 million tonnes from 107.6 million tonnes in 2011.

Hayashida, also head of JFE Holdings, added that Tokyo Electric Power Co's plan to increase rates for corporate customers would be hard for steel makers to stand.

The utility, known as Tepco, is struggling in the aftermath of the disaster at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)