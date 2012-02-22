TOKYO Feb 22 An industry body representing Japan's steelmakers, the nation's biggest electricity users, called on Wednesday for the early restarts of nuclear power plants, with high power costs adding strains to the sector, already reeling from the strong yen, a supply glut and weak demand in Asia.

Eiji Hayashida, chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation, told a news conference that restarting nuclear power plants smoothly after safety checks is important for the country's manufacturers.

Hayashida is also the president of JFE Steel Corp, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker.

Public safety fears about nuclear power due to the Fukushima radiation crisis have prevented the restart of reactors shut for routine checks, forcing utilities to import more fossil fuels and gas to run their power generators and supply electricity, hitting their profits and prompting them to raise charges.

The last two of Japan's 54 reactors still operating are due to close by late April, and none can restart until they meet new safety checks and receive clearance from the central and local governments. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)