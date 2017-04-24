UPDATE 3-South Africa raises black ownership threshold for mining firms
TOKYO, April 24 Japan Iron and Steel Federation chairman Kosei Shindo said on Monday he has strong concerns over "protectionism" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
"We will carefully observe the U.S. trade probe against imported steel," Shindo, who is also president of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, told a news conference.
Trump on Thursday launched a trade probe against China and other exporters of cheap steel into the U.S. market, raising the possibility of new tariffs.
Shindo also said he expects coking coal prices to gradually fall as rail lines resume operations in cyclone-hit Australia.
The price of coking coal - a key steel-making ingredient - has jumped since Cyclone Debbie disrupted rail lines in Australia late last month. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Pullin)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Residents of northern Guatemala's Maya Biosphere Reserve, an area of lush jungle and historical ruins, are far better at protecting the forest from fires when they have formal land rights, researchers said on Thursday.