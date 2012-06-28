TOKYO, June 28 Japan's demand for crude steel is expected to rise 0.6 percent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the trade ministry said on Thursday.

Total crude steel demand in the quarter is seen at 27.1 million tonnes, based on a government survey of steelmakers and looking at inventory levels at the end of June, the ministry said. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)