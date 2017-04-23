(Repeats earlier story for wider readership with no change to
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese steelmakers have bought
coking coal from the United States, Canada and China to replace
supply lost after a cyclone closed rail links in Australia,
their biggest supplier, industry and trader sources said.
Still, the Japanese buyers are paying nearly double the $150
a tonnes price that they were discussing with sellers for
second-quarter supply before the supply disruption. The supply
talks are now on hold and prices will likely stay high until
full volumes start flowing again.
In 2016, Japan bought about 71 percent of the 59.9 million
tonnes of coking coal it consumed from Australia.
"We've tapped supplies by bringing forward shipping
schedules of cargos from Canada and the United States, and
buying some extra coal from China," an official at a major
Japanese steelmaker who deals with raw material procurement told
Reuters.
The emergency supplies were purchased at about $300 a tonne,
said the official and a second source a major producer.
Premium coking coal prices from the east coast of Australia
were quoted at $289.50 a tonne on Thursday, down from $314 a
week earlier, but still more than 90 percent above levels four
weeks ago, according to Platts TSI.
About 300,000 tonnes of coking coal from the U.S. is
steaming for Japanese ports on bulk carriers, while dozens of
empty ships sit offshore ports in Queensland awaiting loading,
according to Reuters Eikon Data.
Buyers have also tapped supplies from Russia, according to a
source at a major Japanese trading house.
Australian rail operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd
temporarily closed four of its coal lines the Bowen Basin in the
state of Queensland, which produces about 50 percent of global
coking coal, after Cyclone Debbie made landfall on March 28.
Three of the rail lines hit by floodwaters and landslides
have reopened already and Goonyella, largest in terms of export
tonnage, is expected to open on April 26 - about 10 days ahead
of schedule.
Still, Aurizon said on Tuesday that the Goonyella line will
be operating at a reduced level with trains moving at lower
speeds for an undetermined amount of time.
"The Goonyella situation is going to keep the spot price up.
The coal coming off that line is pretty much the basis for the
spot price," said Peter O'Connor, an analyst at Australian
investment firm Shaw and Partners.
"It'll be important to keep an eye on when Aurizon finally
gets the line back to full operating levels. No one knows that
yet," he said, a sentiment echoed by the producer source.
BHP Billiton , the world's biggest coking
coal shipper, was among five miners in the region to declare
force majeure, a clause typically invoked after natural
disasters when companies cannot meet supply commitments.
Japan's steelmakers were already running down inventories of
coking coal prior to the current supply disruptions.
"You did see Japanese steelmakers ... actually run down
their stocks quite considerably," said Paul Flynn, the chief
executive officer for Australia's Whitehaven Coal Ltd on an
earnings call last week, adding there would be a "lingering
impact on ... coal sales for some time."
The price talks for the second-quarter coking coal term
contracts may restart next month, said the source from Japanese
steelmaker source.
