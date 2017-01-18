GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise; investors eye earnings
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.5 percent to 18,902.38 in late afternoon trade, compared to its intraday low of 18,650.33 hit in the morning, its lowest level since Dec. 9.
The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,514.06 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.4 percent to 13,572.79.
The dollar, hurt earlier by the sterling rally following British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit speech, recovered and was up 0.6 percent to 113.35 yen after touching a near seven-week low of 112.570 yen. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines, met with auto executives and moved to streamline regulations for domestic manufacturers. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs two executive orders to move forward with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUST