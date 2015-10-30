TOKYO Oct 30 Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday.

The Nikkei was down 0.6 percent at 18,820.92 in early afternoon trade, compared with the morning close of 18,907.60.

The Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,542.81 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.2 percent to 13,862.40. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)