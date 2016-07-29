BRIEF-Imperial names J.R. Whelan SVP, Upstream
* B.P. Cahir appointed executive advisor to Chairman, Exxon Mobil Corporation
TOKYO, July 29 Japan's Nikkei share average erased earlier gains and slipped on Friday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy but not to the degree that many in the market had expected.
The Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 16,269.92 at one point after surging briefly to a high of 16,679.19 in a knee-jerk reaction to the central bank's easing decision.
The BOJ opted to increase the amount of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), but it held off from implementing more drastic measures like upping the amount of government bonds it buys and taking interest rates further into negative territory. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc will move its global headquarters to the Chicago area from its longtime home in central Illinois this year, the company said on Tuesday, as it continues to grapple with weak demand for its earth-moving equipment.
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, Jan 31 U.S. East Coast refiners are on a Brazilian crude buying spree, market sources say, displacing West African cargoes as producers such as Royal Dutch Shell and Norway's Statoil sell rising output from fields off Brazil's coast.