BRIEF-Visa says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more-conf call
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September
TOKYO, June 24 Japan's Nikkei gave back earlier modest gains and fell into the red amid nervous trading, as votes were counted in Britain's referendum on EU membership.
The Nikkei was down more than 2.5 percent. The index had gained early after polling firm YouGov said the campaign to keep Britain in the EU appeared to be ahead, but the Nikkei reversed course when the "leave" camp began to take frequent leads in the vote count.
The Topix index was down 2.4 percent. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)
CHICAGO, Feb 2 A group of U.S. chicken farmers sued the country's biggest poultry processors, including Tyson Foods Inc, for allegedly conspiring to depress their pay, in the latest accusation of improper collusion in the sector.
Feb 2 Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc reported its first drop in quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter billings well below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down as much as 20 percent.