TOKYO Oct 16 Japanese shares rose on Friday after upbeat U.S. price and jobless claims data eased recent concerns over the U.S. economy, but trading activity was subdued as investors looked ahead to more catalysts.

The Nikkei share average gained 1.1 percent to 18,291.80. For the week, it dropped 0.8 percent.

Also helping the market was expectations that the Bank of Japan would offer fresh stimulus following its October 30 policy meeting.

The relatively subdued trading reflected some caution ahead of European Central Bank's policy meeting on Oct. 22, followed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy review on Oct. 27-28.

The broader Topix added 1.0 percent to 1,505.84, with only 2.0 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since Oct. 5. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.1 percent to 13,494.06.

