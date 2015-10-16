TOKYO Oct 16 Japanese shares rose on Friday
after upbeat U.S. price and jobless claims data eased recent
concerns over the U.S. economy, but trading activity was subdued
as investors looked ahead to more catalysts.
The Nikkei share average gained 1.1 percent to
18,291.80. For the week, it dropped 0.8 percent.
Also helping the market was expectations that the Bank of
Japan would offer fresh stimulus following its October 30 policy
meeting.
The relatively subdued trading reflected some caution ahead
of European Central Bank's policy meeting on Oct. 22, followed
by the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy review on Oct. 27-28.
The broader Topix added 1.0 percent to 1,505.84,
with only 2.0 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since
Oct. 5. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.1 percent to
13,494.06.
