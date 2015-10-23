TOKYO Oct 23 Japanese stocks rose on Friday
after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled
that new stimulus measures could come as early as December,
boosting riskier assets.
The Nikkei share average gained 2.1 percent to 18,825.30
points, its highest close since Aug. 31.
The benchmark index added 2.9 percent for the week.
The food sector led the day's gains, adding 3.3
percent as investors bought heavily into defensive shares.
Snack food company Calbee gained 9.6 percent after
the Nikkei business daily reported its April-September profits
were likely to come in strong, while dairy and beverage producer
Megmilk Snow Brand soared 10.5 percent on raised
April-September guidance.
The real estate and securities sectors
also outperformed, gaining 3.1 percent each.
The broader Topix gained 2 percent to close at
1,547.84, with all of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.
It added 2.8 percent for the week.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.1 percent to
close at 13,878.26.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim
Coghill)