METALS-London copper maintains gains ahead of China-U.S. meet

(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 6 London copper maintained gains on Thursday on support from Chinese demand as the seasonally strongest quarter for industrial metals has started, though trade was thin ahead of a meeting between the leaders of China and the United States. In Asia, investors were paring risk before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later on Thursday w