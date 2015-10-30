(Fixes typo on "wait" in fourth bullet point)
* Nikkei gains 9.7 pct for the month, logging the best
monthly gain in 2.5 years
* Nikkei rises 1.4 pct for the week
* BOJ may wait until U.S. Fed's decisions in Dec - analysts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 30 Tokyo shares rose to more than a
two-month high on Friday after the market digested the Bank of
Japan's decision to stand pat on policy, while a media report
that the government is considering a budget of over 3 trillion
yen buoyed sentiment.
The Japanese government is considering compiling a
supplementary budget of over 3 trillion yen ($25 billion) to
build nursing-care facilities and aid farmers, who face tougher
competition as the country prepares to join a trans-Pacific
trade pact, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
"This report helped sentiment. It came out when investors
digested the BOJ result," said Kenji Shiomura, an analyst at
Daiwa Securities.
The Nikkei ended 0.8 percent higher at 19,083.10,
the highest close since Aug. 28.
For the week, the Nikkei rose 1.4 percent, while it jumped
9.7 percent for the month, the best monthly gain in two years.
Trading was choppy on Friday, with the benchmark slipping in
the morning and extending its losses in the early afternoon when
short-term investors were seen reacting to the BOJ's decision
announced during the market lunchtime.
The BOJ held off on expanding its massive stimulus
programme, preferring to save its dwindling policy options in
the hope that the economy can overcome the drag from China's
slowdown without additional monetary support.
Thursday's solid industrial output data had helped dampen
expectations among stock market investors that there would be
further easing on Friday.
"Extremely short-term investors who still believed that
there may be easing seemed to have reacted to the decision,"
said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "But others did not follow their
action so they seemed to have covered their short positions
immediately."
Analysts said that the BOJ may also want to wait for what
the Federal Reserve decides on U.S. rates in December. On
Wednesday, the Fed made a direct reference to its next policy
meeting that put a December rate hike firmly in play.
For now, analysts said, Japanese investors will likely trade
on earnings-related news from companies.
The Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,558.20 and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 percent to 14,000.71.
