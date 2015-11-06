New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TOKYO Nov 6 Japanese stocks rose on Friday for a third day as a weaker yen helped sentiment, while investors carefully awaited the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the day.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.8 percent higher at 19,265.60. For the week, the index gained 1.0 percent, rising for the third straight week.
The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,563.59 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 0.6 percent to 14,061.81. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.