BRIEF-Marinus Pharma signs supply agreement with Cydex Pharma
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on march 31, 2017, entered into a license agreement and a supply agreement with Cydex Pharmaceuticals Inc - sec filing
TOKYO Nov 9 Japanese stocks rose on Monday as the yen weakend considerably against the dollar after Friday's strong U.S. jobs report, while official data showed real wages edged up for a third straight month.
The Nikkei share average gained 2 percent to 19,642.74 for its highest close since August 20.
The broader Topix added 1.8 percent to finish at 1,590.97 with all but two of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.8 percent to 14,316.65. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Aldeyra Therapeutics - on April 3, C. Boyd Clarke, chairman of board notified co's board that he does not intend to run for re-election - sec filing
* VOXX Electronics enters purchase agreement with AAMP of America to acquire Rosen Electronics products