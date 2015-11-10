BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded contract by Shell Offshore Inc
* TechnipFMC awarded an integrated project for supply and installation of subsea equipment
TOKYO Nov 10 Japan's Nikkei edged up to a 2-1/2-month high on Tuesday in a choppy session after futures were bought in late trade, spurred by positive risk sentiment after last week's solid U.S. jobs data kept the dollar well bid against the yen.
Index-heavy Fast Retailing Co contributed a hefty 34 points to the Nikkei.
The Nikkei share average erased its earlier losses and ended 0.2 percent higher, or up 28.52 points, to 19,671.26, the highest closing level since Aug. 20.
However, the broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,589.48 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 14,311.82. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* TechnipFMC awarded an integrated project for supply and installation of subsea equipment
BOSTON/NEW YORK, March 27 Learning to invest on Goldman Sachs' risk arbitrage desk, made famous by leader Robert Rubin, was once seen as a fast track to fortune. But the band of hedge fund protégés who mastered their trade under the former Wall Street star and U.S. Treasury Secretary have stumbled in recent years.