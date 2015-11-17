TOKYO Nov 17 Japanese stocks rebounded on
Tuesday, briefly hitting a 3-month high after gains on Wall
Street and a steadily weakening yen wiped away risk-averse
sentiment.
The Nikkei share average gained 1.2 percent to end
the day at 19,630.63. During mid-afternoon trading, the
benchmark index briefly touched 19,726.01, its highest point
since August 20.
Steel shares were the highlight of the day as the Topix
subindex for iron and steel added 3.7 percent. JFE
Holdings led the sector with a gain of 6.8 percent
while Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp rose 3.5
percent.
The broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to end the day at
1,586.11 with all but one of its 33 subindexes in positive
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.9 percent to
14,289.50.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)