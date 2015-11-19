TOKYO Nov 19 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday
as the dollar's strength against the yen continued to lift risk
appetite while the Bank of Japan maintained its current pace of
asset buying.
The Nikkei share average rose 1.1 percent to end the
day at 19,859.81, a fresh 3-month high.
The Bank of Japan maintained its current pace of monetary
stimulus after a policy meeting on Thursday, signalling hope for
economic recovery despite concerns over domestic capital
expenditure and lingering fears over a global economic slowdown.
The broader Topix edged up 0.9 percent to end the
day at 1,600.38 with all but two of its 33 subindexes in
positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.9 percent to
14,433.46.
