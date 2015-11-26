TOKYO Nov 26 Japanese stocks rebounded on Thursday in thin trade, but shares in suppliers of parts for the iPhone's LCD screens dived after the Nikkei business daily reported on Apple's plans to introduce organic light-emitting diode displays for its iPhones in 2018.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.5 percent higher at 19,944.41.

The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,602.32, with only 1.868 billion shares changing hands, lower than the 90-day average daily volume of 2.3 billion shares with U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.5 percent to 14,449.29. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)