BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming says Andreas Thompson's employment with company as CFO has been terminated
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
TOKYO Nov 27 Japanese stocks fell in thin trade on Friday as technical indicators suggested the market is overbought and vulnerable to a correction.
The Nikkei share average edged down 0.3 percent to end the day at 19,883.94. The benchmark index was flat for the week, which saw subdued trading due to holiday closures in the United States and Japan.
The broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 1,594.45, ending the week down by 0.5 percent.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.5 percent to 14,378.61. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning after the yen rally paused, but financial stocks slipped on falling U.S. yields, while North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile hurt the overall market sentiment.