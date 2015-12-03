TOKYO Dec 3 Japanese stocks ended little
changed in choppy trade on Thursday as investors were content to
adopt a conservative approach before the European Central Bank's
policy decision later in the day.
The Nikkei share average closed flat at 19,939.90
after a small decline in the morning session was wiped out with
help from a softer yen.
The dollar advanced following hawkish comments from Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, reinforcing the likelihood of an
interest rate hike later this month. The ECB, on the other hand,
is expected to deliver a cocktail of stimulus measures when it
meets later Thursday.
The broader Topix was virtually flat at 1,602.94
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged up 0.1 percent
to end the day at 14,431.93.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)