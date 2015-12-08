TOKYO Dec 8 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday after sharp declines in oil and other commodity shares offset news that the economy had dodged a recession in the third quarter.

The Nikkei share average shed 1 percent to end the day at 19,492.60 points.

The broader Topix fell 1 percent to 1,568.73, with all but two of its 33 subindexes in negative territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1 percent to 14,123.39. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)